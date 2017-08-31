30 August 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Some Pupils Not Interested in Test to Enter School of Excellence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bella Lucia Nininahazwe

Pupils from different schools have sat for a test that will allow them to study at school of excellence. Some private schools have not sent their pupils to do the entry test.

A national selection test for grade 6 pupils who want to attend schools of excellence has been done this August 30th 2017. Among the visited schools, several pupils were absent.

In Mukaza commune, all the best grade 6 pupils had to go to Lycée Notre Dame de Rohero where the test took place. Out of 194 pupils that were on the list, only 141 came and 8 pupils who were not registered sat for the test.

In Ntahangwa commune, out of 369 candidates waited, only 315pupils were present plus 15 pupils who were not registered.

Niyungeko Léopold, educational director in Ntahangwa commune says some schools have not presented the list of their candidates "Some headmasters did not bring the list of their candidates and the latter were not registered.

Interested best pupils who have presented their school reports were allowed to sit for the test and the reports will be verified later". For him, there are even some schools that have not been represented especially private schools.

Niyungeko says the absences of pupils are due to the conception of schools of excellence by some school directors and parents who do not encourage the best pupils to do the selection test.

This is the 2nd year that the national test to enter the school of excellence is done. Niyungeko Léopold, in charge of education in Ntahangwa commune says despite the small challenges they met, schools of excellence in his commune are doing well.

Whereas last year, only the 1st pupils of grade 6 class were allowed to compete, this year, the best three pupils have been allowed to do the selection test.

Burundi

Burundi Refugees Ready to Return Home

SOME 11,826 Burundian refugees have already voluntarily registered for repatriation, a few weeks after President John… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.