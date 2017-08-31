Namibia finished bottom of Pool D after losing two and drawing one match at the World Inline Roller Games in Nanjing, China and will now compete in the Nations Cup for teams ranked ninth to 16th.

In their opening group D matches on Monday, Namibia lost 8-1 to France and 6-2 to Spain, but they managed to draw 4-4 against Great Britain in their final group match on Tuesday.

In their opening match, France came out attacking and scored some early goals but Namibia opened their account just before halftime with a goal by Tiago Kutz, assisted by Liam Strydom.

The second half started in similar fashion with France scoring a few quick goals and Namibia improving as the match wore on. They created several scoring chances but could not find the net as France eased to an 8-1 victory.

On Tuesday, Namibia started much stronger against Spain and opened the scoring after Wim van der Plas deflected a shot from Arno Diekmann into the Spanish goal.

Namibia remained on top for most of the first period, but Spain pounced with two quick goals to take a 2-1 lead at halftime.

In an intense second half Spain went 4-1 ahead but Namibia regained some control and reduced the deficit through a goal by Danilo von Ludwiger.

In the final stages, however, Namibia received a double penalty and Spain's constant pressure told as they added two more goals to run out 6-2 winners.

Only six hours later, Namibia faced the final opponent in Pool D, Great Britain. Namibia had a strong start and goals by Olof Diekmann and Nico Epler put them 2-0 ahead early on.

Great Britain were initially restricted to long shots due to some good defensive work by Namibia, but their pressure told as they drew level at 2-2. Namibia however immediately regained the lead after Great Britain conceded an own goal, and with keeper Gerrit Pchalek making some great saves, they went into halftime with a 3-2 lead.

Great Britain equalised early in the second half but Namibia once again went ahead when Chayton Haberl set Wim van der Plas up for a goal to put them 4-3 ahead.

With two minutes remaining, however, Great Britain once again equalised as the sides battled it out to a 4-4 draw.

Namibia thus finished fourth in Pool D with the result that they qualified for the Nations Cup to be contested by the teams ranked ninth to 16th, while the top eight teams will contest the World Cup.

Namibia's first match in the Nations Cup was against Chinese Taipei who finished fourth in Pool A.

Namibian coach Matthew Wojcik said Namibia had improved a lot from last year.

"Our results at the tournament don't reflect how well we are playing. This is a big improvement from last year - now we can skate with the biggest teams and compete with them," he said.