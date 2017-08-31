30 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ahmed Bilal Chairs Meeting of Anti - Manufacture of Firearms Protocol

Khartoum — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information, Dr. Ahmed Bilal chaired, Wednesday, the meeting of the Government and Administration Committee which approved the anti-manufacture of Firearms protocol for 2017.

The protocol which is considered a complementary to the United Nations Convention on Transnational organized Crimes, is designed to prevent the cross borders crimes and promote cooperation among the states to combat the illegal arms manufacture.

The meeting also approved an agreement to establish an East African Emergency Force to achieve peace and security in the region, stressing the importance of strengthening Sudan's leading role in maintaining regional and international peace and security.

Sudan

