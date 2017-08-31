Sudan: Al-Basher Receives Congratulatory Cables On Eid Al-Adha

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher received, Wednesday cables from a number of Presidents, kings, Princes, Heads of States and Directors of regional and international organizations congratulating him on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
He received cables from Sultan Qabos Bin Saed of Oman, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers in Sultanate of Oman, the Omani Ambassador in Khartoum, the Director of Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, the Director of the Arab Organization for Mining and Industrial Development and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa.