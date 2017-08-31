Tanzania: 200 Shops Shut for Not Using EFDS

Sumbawanga — The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Rukwa Region has closed over 200 shops of various traders in the region for the reason that the traders are not using electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) as required by TRA.

The TRA Manager in Rukwa Region, Mr Fredrick Kanyiriri, said mid this week that they had been forced to close the shops after a period of two weeks given to the business operators by TRA to purchase the devices had expired.

"We gave them an ample time to buy the devices, but most of them have not done so. Therefore, we as TRA, in cooperation with Yono Action Mart firm, are closing their businesses until they purchase the machines including paying fines for not abiding to the law," he said.

According to the TRA manager, traders, whose annual earnings reach Sh14 million, are supposed to have EFDs which they are required to use for providing receipts after making sales of products to their customers.

One electronic fiscal device is sold at Sh600,000 to Sh800,000, a cost of which some traders complain that they cannot afford compared to their earnings due to cash not being in circulation.

One of the traders, who has been affected the TRA action, Mr Tumbwene Kilale, said since their businesses were currently not lucrative, they should have been given more time so that they could readjust themselves to buy the devices.

As the exercise of closing the shops continued, some traders had to close their shops by themselves and disappeared to unknown destinations.

However, the TRA Inspection Department Assistant Manager in the region, Ms Amina Shamdas, explained that their disappearance would not help them because, she added, the law was clear as their businesses would be closed and they would, as well, be required to report at the TRA offices and pay Sh3 million to 4.5 as a fine.

According to TRA officials, the region has over 308 business operators who are supposed to use the EFDs, but only 108, out of 304, are using the devices.