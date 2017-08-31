Tanzania: Govt Mulls Plan to Retake 105 Idle Ranches From Investors

Dodoma — The government is planning to repossess 105 ranches due after owners failed to develop them.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agricultural, Livestock and Fisheries Development (Livestock), Dr Mary Mashingo.

Dr Mashingo made the revelation when her ministry officials appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

"Recently, we conducted a special evaluation of all ranch blocks and established that investors have totally failed to develop them. We will table an evaluation report to the Cabinet for further decision," she said.

However, during the meeting, most legislators raised concerns over poor performance by the National Ranching Company (Narco).

They observed that, the state-owned company has failed to execute its role professionally, leading to poor development of the local beef industry.

"Sometimes, I wonder whether it's worthy having Narco," said Mr Joseph Hakunda (Sikonge).

The Committee's chairperson, Ms Nagenjwa Kaboyoka, underscored the need for Narco to work more professionally in order to supplement government's efforts towards industrialisation.

Moreover, the MPs put the government on the spot over poor use of public funds by Narco.

They questioned the whereabout of Sh81 million out of Sh1.59 billion that Narco received for implementation of the project to construct a modern abattoir in Ruvu.

They accused Narco's board of misusing the money as it was spent on unrecorded expenditure.

For his part, the permanent secretary said the matter was now in the hands of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), and so he would not be in position to explain anything so as not to interfere with the on going investigations.

However, he added that the process to refund the sum to the State's coffers was in good development.

Concluding the meeting, PAC chairperson directed the Ministry of Agriculture to implement all directives and suggestions given by the lawmakers and those indicated in the Controller and Auditor Genera's (CAG) report towards general performance by the parent ministry.