Photo: Cyril Ndegeya/Nation Media Group

Edouard Ngirente taking his oath of office in Parliament as Rwanda's Prime Minister.

Rwanda's newly appointed Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente is expected to name a new government on Wednesday evening, hours after he took oath of office.

President Paul Kagame announced his pick for the post on Wednesday afternoon and a few hours later the little-known technocrat was sworn-in in Parliament.

The President said he had had a lengthy chat with Dr Ngirente and was convinced that with his knowledge and expertise, having served as an economic advisor at the World Bank, he would be of great value to the government.

President Kagame also revealed that the new premier would name the new Cabinet he will be working with on Wednesday night.

The head of State had kept the details of his new government and its composition tightly guarded, that Dr Ngirente's appointment took many by surprise since he is little known in Rwanda's political circles.

President Kagame said the new Cabinet will have fresh faces though some ministers will retain their dockets.

"The new government will be put in place, even tonight. We are moving forward. We will know the names of those we will work with in this term --some will stay, others will go, but that is routine," the President told the members of Parliament.

He said his government will be inclusive with at least a third of the Cabinet slots going to women and youth.

"Our aim is to ensure that every Rwandan feels represented in the government," he said.

Dr Ngirente replaced Anastase Murekezi whom the President hinted will be appointed to another position.

President Kagame said Mr Murekezi's "hard work and abilities will be relied upon" in another "valuable job for the country".

The new Cabinet is expected to be sworn-in tomorrow (Thursday).

Some members from eight political parties that backed President Kagame's re-election bid in the August 4 polls are expected to be accommodated in the new lineup alongside those of the ruling party Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi).