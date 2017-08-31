30 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: London - Zim Financial Indaba Starts Friday

Tagged:

Related Topics

London will this Friday host a Zimbabwe investment conference with over 20 international speakers lined up.

The one day Financial Markets Indaba, hosted by Thomson Reuters and Emergent Capital Management, will be held at Thomson Reuters Building in Canary Wharf.

The Indaba is in its fourth edition with some of the previous editions held in Harare, Johannesburg and London.

"The Financial Markets Indaba is convening some of the most extraordinary individuals from investment boutiques, Advisory firms, Operators and Fund managers in London and from Zimbabwe and South Africa," the organisers said in statement.

"Over the past three conferences, the Financial Markets Indaba platform has hosted 112 speakers; with 48 being at least Managing Directors of finance related firms. The level of conversations, debates and interactions experienced at these platforms has continued to foster thought leadership and innovation in finance and investment markets in Zimbabwe".

The indaba will afford potential investors the opportunity to showcase their expertise and local knowledge to companies who are looking to do business with entities operating in Africa.

Earlier in the year Zimbabwe was ranked as one of worst economies for investments in Africa.

According to the Africa Investment Index of 2016, Zimbabwe was ranked 37 out of 54 Africa countries.

Some of the country's laws like the controversial indigenisation law have been blamed for the low foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

However, the Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA) says FDI has improved in the first half of 2017 following the clarification of the indigenisation law by President Mugabe.

Figures from the ZIA show that approved investments and joint ventures accounted for US$609 176 657, 23 compared to 2016's US$305 587 782, 77.

Economic experts are on record saying lack of political will and poor administration are some of the stumbling to inflows of FDI into the country.

Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe Absent As Crowds March for Her

First Lady Grace Mugabe failed to turn up and address hundreds of bussed Zanu PF supporters who marched in solidarity… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.