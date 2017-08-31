31 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Karagwe DC Escapes Mob Attack

By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

A TEAM of Field Force Unit (FFU) officers left Bukoba Municipality yesterday morning for Karagwe district a day after a group of people armed with traditional weapons confronted and threatened to attack District Commissioner Godfrey Mheluka.

Reports from Karagwe said that an irate mob in Kashanda village confronted the DC who was accompanied by members of the Defence and Security Committee. The unknown assailants allegedly used arrows and machetes.

They forced the DC to flee for his life. However, the Ward Councilor for Nyakahanga, Mr Charles Bechumila, was not as lucky. He was hit by one the arrows and was admitted to Nyakahanga District Designated Hospital (DDH), where his condition was reported to be improving yesterday evening.

The Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Augustine Ollomi promised to give details later. "We are monitoring the situation closely. More details will be disclosed later," he said.

The RPC had already arrived in Kashanda village to control the situation. About 15 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident. A reliable source said the misunderstandings between farmers and pastoralists in Kashanda village had been boiling for quite a long time.

The two groups accuse each other over questionable land ownership.

