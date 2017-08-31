Zimbabwe: Army Boss Faces Rape Charges

The trial of a Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-Colonel Rangarirai Kembo who is facing charges of raping his 19 year old maid continues at the Harare Magistrates' Court with the nurse who examined the victim testifying.

Harare based nurse Sharon Mabaya told the court that she examined the victim three days after the alleged rape and found "healed" hymen tears.

Under cross examination, Nurse Mabaya said, depended on one's immune system, the hymen can be healed within two to three days.

Kembo is appearing before Harare Regional Magistrate Noel Mupeiwa and is being represented by Emmanuel Samndombe.

The army boss is denying the charges arguing that he was not at his during the time of the alleged rape and claimed that his enemies had influenced the complainant to fabricate the case against him.

Prosecutor Timothy Makoni told the court that the complainant initially made a Whatsapp audio message which she shared with friends in relation to the rape incident. He said the audio might be produced in court as evidence.

The State alleges that on July 29 this year, the complainant was asleep in her bedroom when Kembo arrived home.

Magistrate Mupeiwa rolled the matter over to September 4, 2017 for trial continuation.

It is alleged he called her and told her to warm his food. The complainant allegedly went back to sleep after serving him with food.

The court heard Kembo called her again and ordered her to watch television with him, but she refused.

As she went back to her bedroom to sleep but she was awakened by Kembo who allegedly fondled her breasts before raping her once.