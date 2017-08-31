Tanzania: Dar Airport Works On Course

TERMINAL Three operations at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) are set to take off in October, next year, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said yesterday during a tour at the Airport.

He observed that construction activities were complete by 64 per cent. All civil works are almost done and soon the contractor will shift to another stage. He revealed that there was no government debt to the contractor as all payments have been made.

He added that: "It is because we want everything to be complete as we have planned. We want to see full operations in October, next year." He insisted that the terminal is set to accommodate over 20 airbuses at once, with 22 inside the air-bridge and others outside.

However, the presence of many airbuses will depend on demand. More than eight million passengers are expected on annual basis, according to the minister -- almost four times of the current amount. Apart from taxes and foreign currencies to the country, Prof Mbarawa added, Tanzanians will also benefit from direct and indirect jobs.

He admitted that the current passengers' wing (Terminal Two) has a lot of challenges, and that is why the government has been speeding up Terminal Three construction.

Questioned on how much the government has already spent on the job (64 percent), the minister said that: " I currently have no specific figures since we have been paying in installments. But the public should know that the project will cost not less than 560bn/-."

Following the good progress of construction activities, the government looked forward to issuing tenders to cargo companies in a bid to meet passenger requirements. Currently, according to him, there are only two companies, namely Swiss-Port and Nas Dar Airco.

Following the expected passenger increase, many more companies are needed.