Tanzania: Farmers to Get Palm Tree Seedlings

ABOUT 30,000 palm tree growers in Kigoma will benefit from the Private Agricultural Sector Support's (PASS) initiative that aims at increasing production of the cash crop within three years.

The PASS Branch Manager in Kigoma, Mr Faustine Mungo, told reporters here recently, that under the initiative, farmers will receive palm tree seedlings.

He noted that a Community Based Organisation (CBO), Seed Change Tanzania (SCT), will distribute the seedlings to farmers, thanks to funding from PASS.

Mr Mungo said that SCT has already imported 60,000 palm tree seedlings from Costa Rica for distribution to farmers. the distribution will be made before the end of this year.

He hinted that the initial target was to reach 10,000 farmers before the end of this year. He said that PASS had for the past one year supported 64 agricultural projects worth 13.2bn/- in the Western Zone, covering Tabora, Kigoma and Katavi regions.

Some projects will be finalised in December, he said. PASS assists eligible individuals and companies to access loans from financial institutions for viable investment through appraisal of loan writeups in line with specific bank's terms and conditions.

Mr Mungo said at least 350 beekeepers in Tabora and Kigoma regions have since last January accessed loans from financial institutions. The credits helped them to improve honey production.

Mr Charles Mnyema, a Tabora based beekeeper and beneficiary of PASS-guaranteed credit facility, appreciated PASS services, saying that the support will help beekeepers to purchase modern beehives and boost productivity.

"Most beekeepers cannot afford to purchase modern beekeeping kits for improved honey production," he said.