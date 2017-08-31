31 August 2017

Nigeria: I Am No Longer With Ooni, Says Olori Wuraola

- No comment, marriage is a personal thing, Oba Adewusi reacts

Olori Wuraola Ogunwusi, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, yesterday confirmed her separation from the monarch.

In a statement on her Instagram page, the queen, who has already reverted to her maiden name, Queen Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, said there is absolutely no truth in the report of infidelity and infertility published about her. Wuraola's marriage to the Ooni lasted 17 months.

The statement reads: "We have got to stop this culture of shaming and vilifying women with false stories of infidelity and nefarious behaviour. The spread of false information (through 'sources' afraid to be identified) is the mark of cowards and a cover up for guilty parties to justify their horrific actions. There is absolutely no truth to the media circulated lies of infidelity and infertility from my end.

"What I can confirm is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love and exhale gratitude. My journey continues as humanitarian ambassador aiding women and victims of domestic violence and abuse with the United Nations. No matter how much time you've invested, no matter the use of media to silence and manipulate, no matter the circumstance, slander, embarrassment, threats and lies: Get out and seek immediate help."

Meanwhile, the Ooni has continued to keep silent on the controversy surrounding the crisis between him and his estranged wife. When contacted yesterday for his reaction to the post by Wuraola in which she confirmed the separation, Oba Ogunwusi said marriage is a personal thing and that he needs to maintain decorum.

Speaking through his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Moses Olafare, the Ooni said it is premature for him to comment on the matter.

"The issue of marriage is a personal thing and not public matter. It has to do with personal life. There would be an official statement from the palace at the appropriate time. There should be decorum."

Meanwhile, a source at the palace confirmed that Wuraola has removed her personal belongings from the palace and that the monarch has silently taken another woman as his new wife.

