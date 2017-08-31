Tanzania: Aveva, Nyange Trial Adjourned to Sept 8

THE prosecution is still waiting for the police's report on handwriting experts before concluding the investigations in the trial of Simba SC President Evans Aveva and his Vice-President Geoffrey Nyange, who are facing fraud and 600m/- money laundering charges.

This was said by State Attorney Estazia Wilson, for the prosecution, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday when the case came for mention. She informed Senior Resident Magistrate Victoria Nongwa that investigations into the matter have not been completed.

Under such circumstances, the trial attorney requested the court to set another mention date, pending further investigations. The magistrate granted the prosecutions' request and adjourned the trial to September 8th, this year.

It is alleged that the accused persons forged a transfer of funds report form on March 15, last year, in the city. With intent to defraud or deceit, the accused persons allegedly purported to show that Simba SC was repaying a loan of the said 300,000 US dollars to Aveva, while it was not true.

The prosecution alleges further that on the same day at CRDB Bank PLC, Azikiwe Branch in Ilala District, knowingly and fraudulently, Aveva uttered the said form to the bank, purporting that the club was repaying the said amount as loan to him.

It is alleged that between March 15 and July 29, 2016, in Dar es Salaam, jointly and together, the two club leaders conspired to commit the offence of money laundering by acquiring the said 300,000 US dollars while they knew that the money was proceeds of a predicate offence of forgery.

The court has been told further that on March 15, 2016, at Barclays Bank Tanzania Limited at Mikocheni Branch in Kinondoni District, Aveva acquired the said money from the bank while at the time of such acquisition he knew the money was proceeds of offence of forgery.

On the same day and the bank, Nyange aided and abated Aveva to acquire the money from the bank, while knowing that the said money was proceeds of a crime of forgery of the transfer of funds report form.