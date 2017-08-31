30 August 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Actress Torches Storm Over Zodwa Wabantu

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Zodwa Wabantu

Former Studio 263 actress, Anne Nhira, affectionally known as Vimbai Jari in the then popular soap on local television has torched a storm on social media after she successfully lobbied government to ban South African performer Zodwa Wabantu from performing at the Harare Carnival street party.

There has been an out pour of anger from Zodwa WaBantu's local fans who had no kind words for the South African based actress.

Nhira wrote to government opposing the coming in of Zodwa Wabantu citing morality issues.

In responding to Nhira's concerns, acting minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Patrick Zhuwao said Zodwa WaBantu may not perform at the carnival.

"I acknowledge your complaint on the above subject matter. Government position is that the artist concerned may not participate at the Harare International Carnival. In this regard, relevant authorities have been notified," Zhuwao said.

Nhira took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

"I am ecstatic that the government has responded quickly to my letter of objection about Zodwa WaBantu coming to Zimbabwe," she wrote on her Facebook page.

More on This

"She will no longer be attending the Zimbabwe National Tourism Carnival event."

Nhira added: "The government has made the decision and I am happy with their decision as stated in the letter below from the Acting Minister of Tourism, and the Minister of Youth, Indigenization and Economic Empowerment, Honourable Patrick Zhuwao after receiving my Letter of concern together with Ministry of Women Affairs and Ministry of Rural Development."

But Zodwa's fans have reacted angrily, calling her all sorts of names.

A fan identified as Louisa Timbe Haya said Nhira's actions were ill-informed and deadly considering she was resident in South Africa.

"This is shocking. I am actually disappointed that you see the nakedness of foreigners yet we have worse things here. To make matters worse it's a country you are making a living in. I just hope you can finish what you started because I'm smelling xenophobia in South Africa because of such actions."

Letwin Magorimbo said: "Publicity stunt, you did it the wrong way Anne."

A fan who identified herself as Bridget Tariro said it was unbelievable that Nhira would have a problem with Zodwa WaBantu who only was an entertainer.

Several fans used unpalatable words to attack Nhira over her position.

More on This

Mugabe's Nephew Zhuwao Bans Zodwa Wabantu From Carnival

Government has responded to a complaint by actress Anne Nhira over Zodwa waBantu's near nude performances saying the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.