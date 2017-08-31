Former Studio 263 actress, Anne Nhira, affectionally known as Vimbai Jari in the then popular soap on local television has torched a storm on social media after she successfully lobbied government to ban South African performer Zodwa Wabantu from performing at the Harare Carnival street party.

There has been an out pour of anger from Zodwa WaBantu's local fans who had no kind words for the South African based actress.

Nhira wrote to government opposing the coming in of Zodwa Wabantu citing morality issues.

In responding to Nhira's concerns, acting minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Patrick Zhuwao said Zodwa WaBantu may not perform at the carnival.

"I acknowledge your complaint on the above subject matter. Government position is that the artist concerned may not participate at the Harare International Carnival. In this regard, relevant authorities have been notified," Zhuwao said.

Nhira took to social media to celebrate her achievement.

"I am ecstatic that the government has responded quickly to my letter of objection about Zodwa WaBantu coming to Zimbabwe," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"She will no longer be attending the Zimbabwe National Tourism Carnival event."

Nhira added: "The government has made the decision and I am happy with their decision as stated in the letter below from the Acting Minister of Tourism, and the Minister of Youth, Indigenization and Economic Empowerment, Honourable Patrick Zhuwao after receiving my Letter of concern together with Ministry of Women Affairs and Ministry of Rural Development."

But Zodwa's fans have reacted angrily, calling her all sorts of names.

A fan identified as Louisa Timbe Haya said Nhira's actions were ill-informed and deadly considering she was resident in South Africa.

"This is shocking. I am actually disappointed that you see the nakedness of foreigners yet we have worse things here. To make matters worse it's a country you are making a living in. I just hope you can finish what you started because I'm smelling xenophobia in South Africa because of such actions."

Letwin Magorimbo said: "Publicity stunt, you did it the wrong way Anne."

A fan who identified herself as Bridget Tariro said it was unbelievable that Nhira would have a problem with Zodwa WaBantu who only was an entertainer.

Several fans used unpalatable words to attack Nhira over her position.