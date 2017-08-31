Tanzania: Top Medic Testifies in Manji Drug Case

A FORMER personal physician of fourth President Jakaya Kikwete and currently Executive Director of JKCI, a leading medical facility named in his honour, appeared at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday, to defend prominent businessman Yussuf Manji, who is charged with drugs abuse.

Prof Mohamed Janabi, the top official of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, admitted before Principal Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha that Manji had never been admitted to the facility over heart complications.

According to him, the businessman has stents pacemakers that regulate heart beats and a certain volume of blood pumped in. Led by advocate Hajra Mungula, who was assisted by counsel Hudson Ndusyepo, the first defence witness told the court that a person with stents in his heart is prohibited to use cigarettes and narcotic drugs, as these could cause more health complications, notably obstruction of heart vessels.

During the examination in chief, Prof Janabi further told the court that the businessman was admitted to the Institute twice; in February and July, this year, adding that previously, he was receiving treatment for the disease in the United States of America (USA).

Prof Janabi, a medical doctor and senior cardiologist, narrated that in February, this year, when Manji was admitted to the institute, he was under police arrest and medical examinations indicated that the stents fitted in his heart were operating properly.

According to the witness, the businessman was also found with other health complications, including back pains and failure to sleep well, but was taking medicine, as he had a prescription from Aga Khan Hospital.

On what the effects of using narcotic drugs to a patient with stents were, Prof Janabi said such pacemakers could block and thereafter result into more complications, possibly forcing the patient to undergo major operations.

During cross-examination by Principal State Attorney Timon Vitalis, for the prosecution, the witness admitted that drug abuse could cause heart diseases and that at the time Manji was taken to the institute, he had already been in police custody.

Prof Janabi further explained that none of the drugs prescribed for Manji after admission to the institute had metabolized morphine and that he had not seen the prescription for the drugs he was using after treatment in the US.

Hearing of the case continues today when Manji is expected to enter the witness box. He allegedly committed the offence on diverse dates between February 6 and 9, this year, at Upanga Sea View area within Ilala District in the city.

The businessman is among people who were implicated in the crime, having been named by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Paul Makonda. He is charged with consumption of heroine (diacetyl-morphine).