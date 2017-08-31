29 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: DStv Announces Price Cuts for Their Bouquets

Photo: Premium Times
(File photo).
By Lee Elias Tembo

Pay television fanatics may have been given a breather by MultiChoice Zambia that has announced price reductions.

According to MultiChoice, the announced cuts will take effect on September 1, 2017.

DStv Premium account holders will pay K790 while the DStv Compact Plus will now be priced at K450 with the DStv Compact going for K300.

The rest of the new package has DStv Family at K200 with DStv Access fetching a K100.

"We recognize that our customers are living in changing economic times and want to reward them for their ongoing loyalty and support by providing them with the best local and international content" stated MultiChoice Zambia Acting Managing Director Ngoza Matakala.

