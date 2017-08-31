Gambia: Lance Corporal Mustapha Sanneh Detained

A serving member of the Gambia Armed Forces, Lance Corporal Mustapha Sanneh, was arrested and detained at Yundum Barracks since on 14 August, 2017. According to sources LCpl Sanneh was picked up by Military Police in Kanilai and escorted to Yundum Barracks, where he is presently held without any court appearance. The source further said that the arrest was in connection with the alleged 'WhatsApp' allegation.

"The authorities have allowed his family members to visit him but sometimes their visit is restricted," a source disclosed.

When contacted, the military spokesperson, Major Lamin K.Sanyang confirmed the report and quickly said that the officer's arrest was in connection with a 'WhatsApp chat group'. Asked whether there are charges against the soldier, he replied that as at now, investigation is on and their investigators would soon finalize their investigation into the matter.