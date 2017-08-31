30 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Lance Corporal Mustapha Sanneh Detained

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

A serving member of the Gambia Armed Forces, Lance Corporal Mustapha Sanneh, was arrested and detained at Yundum Barracks since on 14 August, 2017. According to sources LCpl Sanneh was picked up by Military Police in Kanilai and escorted to Yundum Barracks, where he is presently held without any court appearance. The source further said that the arrest was in connection with the alleged 'WhatsApp' allegation.

"The authorities have allowed his family members to visit him but sometimes their visit is restricted," a source disclosed.

When contacted, the military spokesperson, Major Lamin K.Sanyang confirmed the report and quickly said that the officer's arrest was in connection with a 'WhatsApp chat group'. Asked whether there are charges against the soldier, he replied that as at now, investigation is on and their investigators would soon finalize their investigation into the matter.

Gambia

Solicitor General, Former GNPC MD Face Commission

Cherno Marena, the Solicitor General and legal Secretary, on 30 August 2017 testified before the commission of inquiry… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.