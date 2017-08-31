Gambia: KMC CEO Silent Over Situation of Dumpsite

The Kanifing Municipal Council CEO Pa Kalifa Sayang, refused to comment on the situation of the Bakoteh/Manjai dumpsite regarding pertinent issues about the site as at now.

Among the many other issues, the CEO did not comment on is the issue surrounding the formation of a committee from the communities of Bakoteh/Manjai that will supervise and control dumping at the site; the situation of the Caterpillar or bulldozer stationed at the site to prevent indiscriminate dumping.

Readers can recall that Government together with KMC, promised to engage the community of Manjai and Bakoteh in dialogue, regarding the dumpsite.

On the 17th July, council invited representatives of the two communities where the Mayor was present. It was promised that council will work with both communities in the management and control of the site.

According to members of the committee, Council promised a visit to the site to conduct a topographical survey; that Council later visited the site and had a meeting with the two communities.

Abubacarr Jeng, a member of the committee, said during the last meeting, the CEO told them that if they want to continue to be part of the committee they have to desist from talking to the press. Mr Jeng said since that meeting they are yet to get in touch with the Council, and they haven't heard from them.

Rohey Njie a representative of the committee said their reason for going to the radio was to inform the public about the situation of the site. Miss Njie said the collaboration between Council and the community, was going very well until the last meeting when the CEO decided to personalise matters by telling them the meeting was called by him and they have to agree to the things he was to say. That this did not go down well with the representatives of the two communities who decided to leave the meeting grounds.

She said the KMC promised the whole nation that they want to work with the two communities to bring to an end the problems of the dumpsite. She said if they want to work as a team they have to work together with the same intention; that as at now, they are waiting for them to come up with the kind of solution that will solve the burning issues of the dumpsite.

Residents around the dumpsite said there is no smoke as of now but the presence of flies and mosquitoes can be felt everywhere. They said all what they want is the site to be transferred for their wellbeing and that of their children.

Visiting the site, this reporter said the bulldozer can be seen clearing the dumpsite and moving scattered rubbish from one area to the other.