Gambia: GFF Promises Improved Security for Forthcoming Super Nawettan

GFF News-Ahead of the commencement of the 2017 Super Nawettan tournament, the Gambia Football Federation has had preliminary meeting with the sponsors FiBank on Monday August 28th at their Head Office along Kairaba Avenue.

The board room meeting was meant for the parties to commit themselves for yet another forth coming local football fiesta.

Both the GFF and FiBank first congratulated themselves for a very successful tournament in 2016 and thus renewed their commitment to building much closer relationship in the future. The meeting further thanked the GFF Organising Committee for putting up logistics necessary during the tournament.

The officials briefly studied the last year tournament and concluded that although not much troubles were reported but efforts to beef up security details would be paramount. The GFF assured the sponsors of a better security including other prerequisite logistics in the forth coming tournament.

The GFF was led to the meeting by it's 2nd Vice PRESIDENT Ebou FAYE while FiBank was headed by its Senior Manager Mr Pa OUSMAN Njie.

The joint meeting was also attended by new Chairman of the Super Nawettan Committee General Lang Tombong TAMBA, Vice Chairman ALAGIE Faye also GFF ExCO member, GFF Media Officer Bakary B BALDEH and staff of the FiBank.

The FiBank Super Nawettan 2017 is expected to kick off early October with defending Champions Gunjur to open the curtains in grand style.