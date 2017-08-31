30 August 2017

Malawi: Fire Guts 23 Houses in Mangochi

By Irene Kayira

Fire gutted 23 houses in Kafukula Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Nankumba in Mangochi on Monday living the occupants destitute.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Rodrick Maida, one of the victims, Leonard Mbewe, told the police that on the fateful day, his seven-year-old daughter was playing a cooking game called Masanje using fire outside her house before leaving the fire unattended to after the game.

"Suddenly, Mwera winds blew the fire to a nearby video show room made of wood and grass materials which got burnt to ashes. As if that is not enough, the fire spread to 23 houses made of wood and grass materials destroying properties such as assorted beddings, clothes, kitchen utensils and farm products all costing about K17 million," Maida said.

No person was injured in the inferno.

Meanwhile, the police in the district are advising the general public not to leave minors unattended to especially when they are playing with fire to avoid the re-occurrence of such accidents.

