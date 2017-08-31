Gambia: Sanneh Interesting Belgian Club Brugge

Defender Bubacarr Sanneh is courting glances from Belgian league giants Club Brugge, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Gambia international has one-year left of his current contract with Danish Super Liga outfit AC Horsens and remains, inevitably, a hot top in the transfer market with Belgian side Brugge the latest, amongst a blizzard of sides, interested in the 22-year-old.

The curtain on the transfer window will be drawn shut tomorrow but an exit could happen before then, leaving Horsens coach Bo Henriksen fazed about prospects of losing his star Gambian defender.

Henrikson was last year quoted as saying, Sanneh will only depart the Arena if interested clubs break the bank but a handsome offer may see the dynamics change.

Meanwhile, Horsens have time and again reiterated desire to extend Bubacarr's contract on a revised term which could include a possible lofty release clause and add-ons for a greater gain should they consider cashing in on him in future.

While moving to a bigger league remains an ambition, Sanneh insists he's unperturbed by the transfer rumours being bandied about him, choosing to concentrate on playing for the club instead.