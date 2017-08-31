30 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Manjai Nawettan - Global Properties, Brusubi Pick Wins

By Sulayman Bah

Global Properties secured a narrow 2-1 win over Brusubi Food Park in a rescheduled game in the ongoing Manjai nawettan.

Brusubi Phase 2 also thumped Father Gough by a slender goal to nothing. The two aforesaid games were initially abandoned after rain rendered the pitch unplayable.

Over the weekend, matches had to be put off owing to lack of security.

Teams were set to play in continuity of the zone's ongoing nawettan championship but the process was abandoned after it emerged there were no security personnel in case of eventualities.

Earlier last week, D'dolphin swatted past Strikers 1-0 in an early morning kick-off while Lions Den drew Starlight one-all

