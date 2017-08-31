30 August 2017

South Africa: Scan Reveals No Rib Fracture for Coenie

Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen underwent a scan in Durban to examine the rib injury he sustained in the Springbok victory over the Pumas in Argentina on Saturday.

The scan revealed no fracture.

Oosthuizen will therefore join the Springbok group when it reassembles in Johannesburg on Friday.

Dr Konrad von Hagen, the Springboks' team doctor, has confirmed however that the front ranker will only be considered for selection for the Test against Australia on September 9 in Perth - if his pain and discomfort settles sufficiently.

The following week the Springboks play New Zealand in North Harbour.

They will travel in two groups to Australia, with members of the management team accompanying the backs on Friday evening, while the rest of the touring party will fly out to Perth on Saturday evening.

