Cameroon: Land Owners, Flower Growers Sensitised

The contract to implement the social aspect of the environmental and social management plan for the Douala east entry project, which starts at the Marché des Fleurs and ends at the Dibamba Bridge, has been awarded to the African Centre for Applied Forestry Research and Development (CARFAD). The one year activity consists in sensitising the population and road users on road safety, health issues (HIV/AIDS and malaria), environmental sanitation and land owners on the valorisation of their patrimony, as well as train and organise flower growers in order to improve on their business. Some 20 land owners and representatives from SAD, Socatur and Douala City Council (DCC) have been sensitised on how to valorise their property during a workshop in Douala August 24, presided over by the DO of Douala III. The environment and social impact assessment carried out in 2009 identified that with the management of the road there will be easy access to the road extremity with the consequence that there can be anarchic organisation. SAD representative said their collaboration with CARFAD will help them sell their land more expensive. For instance, a metre square of land in Bonamatoumbe cost FCFA 300, but now the cost has rose to FCFA 30,000. To DCC, the consequence of anarchic organisation is that it can lead to demolition and loss of the investment. Also, 17 flower growers have also been trained and organised on the second day of the workshop. The environmental assessment realised that flower growers are contributing a lot to beautify the town but they are not receiving any support from government. At the same time, they risk themselves because thieves hide in their flowers and harass pedestrians along the roads. Their training and organisation will not only help them benefit but also help avoid government asking them to quit the place. They gained improved techniques of multiplication of plants, notably grafting and others. On sanitation issues, Benjamin Tchoffo, CARFAD Executive Director, pointed out: "We are currently putting up environmental and road protection committees which will take over at the end of the project. One animator has set up an association which will also sensitise on the same issue at the end of the project. The activity will recruit 16 local animators in the different quarters and villages included in the road project to carry out the sensitisation work."