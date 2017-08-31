Kenya: Wilson Sossion - I'm Taking Oath as Nominated MP

Firebrand trade unionist Wilson Sossion will not be resigning as an MP after all, he confirmed to the Nation Thursday morning.

"I am already at the chambers, ready to be sworn in," he told the Nation on phone.

KNUT POST

Mr Sossion, the Secretary General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), recently publicly turned down his nomination but is listed in the August 25 Kenya Gazette of nominated members to the National Assembly.

Mr Sossion has been nominated to the House by Mr Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

And though he publicly asked Mr Odinga to choose another person in his place, Mr Sossion did not write formally to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to relinquish his seat.

Mr Sossion will today take oath of office together with the other members of the National Assembly, before the election of the Speaker and the deputy.

ATWOLI

A similar process will be going on at the Senate.

On Wednesday, Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli asked elected and nominated trade unionists not to turn down their places in Parliament.

Mr Atwoli singled out Mr Sossion, congratulated him on his nomination "on a worker ticket," and urged him "to be firm and steadfast as he embarks this important assignment as the voice of the Kenyan workers."

"We ask the two unions not to fall prey to some external forces, interests and pressures to either relieve these elected union officials of their positions or be coerced into calling for their resignation, because as workers we are no doubt set to benefit greatly," Mr Atwoli said.

OTHERS

Apart from Mr Sossion, Kuppet Chairman Omboko Milemba and assistant national treasurer Ronald Tonui won the Emuhaya and Bomet Central MP seats, respectively.

Kuppet gender secretary Catherine Wambilianga is the Bungoma Woman Representative while the Nyatike MP is Mr Tom Odege, secretary-general of the Union of Kenya Civil Servants.

In urging them not to turn down their seats, Mr Atwoli cited celebrated independence hero the late Tom Mboya, Dennis Akumu, Fred Kubai and Juma Boy who were elected to Parliament while still union officials.

In the outgoing Parliament, Moyale MP Roba Duba (Kenya County Government Workers) and former Kabete MP the late George Muchai were the high profile unionists.