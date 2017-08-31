31 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Twelfth Parliament Takes Oath, Begin With Vote On House Leadership

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Newly elected legislators of the twelfth Parliament are set to take oath on Thursday to commence their five year-term in the National Assembly and Senate.

Once they are sworn in, legislators in both the National Assembly and Senate will vote to elect their Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other House leadership positions.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already endorsed Justin Muturi to retain the National Assembly Speaker's post and former Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka for the Senate.

The Head of State was categorical at a meeting with Jubilee MPs at State House Wednesday that the two are the party's favorites and urged members to support them during Thursday's vote.

The National Super Alliance legislators have said they will only take oath in Parliament but will not participate in the speakers' vote.

Nominated Members of Parliament will also be sworn in Thursday notwithstanding a case by a lobby group of women candidate's challenging their nomination.

This is after judge John Mativo declined to restrain them from taking oath of office on grounds that the list forwarded by political parties is discriminatory.

