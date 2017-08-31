Kenya: AU Urges Kenyans to Abide By Supreme Court Ruling

The African Union has appealed to Kenyans to abide by the Supreme Court's ruling on the presidential petition filed by the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa).

The union's Peace and Security Council also praised the Supreme Court, whose judges are expected to rule on the petition on Friday, for having taken up the matter when Nasa decided to contest the results of the August 8 presidential elections in the country's highest court.

The African Union also urged Kenyans to "unequivocally" uphold the decision made by the court.

"The Council recognised the fact that the aggrieved political parties resorted to established legal channels and mechanisms as provided for in the Constitution of Kenya to address contentious issues on the outcomes of the election of August 8, 2017," the council said in a statement released from the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

COMMENDED SUPREME COURT

"In this context, the council commended the Supreme Court of Kenya for having seized the matter," added the statement issued Wednesday evening after it's 715th sitting, where Kenya's post-election developments featured.

"Council recalled the Communique of its 713th meeting held on August 24 2017 on elections in Africa, particularly paragraph 11 urging political parties to desist from resorting to the use of violence as a way of expressing their disaffection over the outcomes of elections, but rather to make full use of available legal channels in resolving election-related disputes," said the AU's peace and security council, adding that it was agreed that it remains seized of the Kenyan post-election matter.

IRRESPONSIBLE STATEMENTS

In it's sitting, the council asked all sides of the political divide "and stakeholders" to avoid making irresponsible statements or engaging in actions meant to incite violence "and destroying the prevailing peace in Kenya."

The council also commended Kenya for having peacefully conducted the recent General Election and the calm that has prevailed in the country since the announcement of the results where President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner.

"The council recalled Articles 3 and 7 (m) of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) Protocol providing for the PSC to anticipate and prevent conflicts, as part of its to promote democracy and good governance in Africa," the African Union team added, in the Wednesday statement.