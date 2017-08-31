31 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Senate Takes Lead to Swear in MPs as Parliament Resumes

By John Ngirachu

Parliamentarians have Thursday morning started taking oath of office with the Senate being the first House to start the swearing in of its members.

Senators with longest cumulative years in Parliament were the first ones to take oath.

In this case, Busia's Amos Wako started first because he served as an ex-officio member of the 6th Parliament after his appointment as Attorney-General in 1991.

Vihiga's George Khaniri was second as he has served continuously as MP since 1996 when he came in after the death of his father. That means he has been in Parliament for 21 continuous years.

Siaya's James Orengo was third because he has cumulatively served for 20 years.

Mr Orengo was out of parliament between 2002 and 2007.

KIBAKI TOSHA

He fell out with Raila Odinga over the 2002 'Kibaki Tosha' declaration. He contested the presidency and lost.

Garissa's Yusuf Haji, who was fourth to be sworn in, has served as MP since 1998, the same as Beth Mugo.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula first came in as a nominated MP in 1992.

He lost in the 1997 elections but returned in 2002.

At the National Assembly, the disabled MPs were given the first priority, with Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo being the first to take oath, followed by her Kajiado counterpart Janet Teiyaa with Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi coming in third.

After the disabled, those who have cumulatively served for most years were to take oath.

That order has Jimmy Angwenyi of Kitutu Chache North first followed by Kapenguria's Samuel Moroto with Kilgoris' Gideon Konchellah coming in third.

