Nigeria: Lasser Fever - LUTH Discharges 150 - Watching 40 Others

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, yesterday said it has discharged 150 of its personnel placed under surveillance for Lassa fever following an outbreak that left two persons dead and five doctors infected.

Meanwhile, 40 persons exposed to the infected cases are still being monitored in the hospital.

Confirming the development in an update made available to Vanguard , the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Prof Olufemi Fasanmade, said the five infected doctors have been successfully treated and discharged.

Fasanmade said the last affected doctor was discharged seven days ago.

"With the collaboration and support of the national Centre for Disease Control, CDC, the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Health, the contributions from Ebola Containment Trust Fund, the five were all treated successfully and over 150 personnel have completed their surveillance (monitoring).

"Presently, less than 40 remain under monitoring and hopefully they shall complete their follow up and that will put an end to the outbreak of this deadly disease," he stated.

He further commended all volunteers including nurses, doctors, laboratory staff and other support staff for selflessly dedicating themselves caring for the patients.

The CMAC advised Nigerians to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene as well as eliminate rats in their homes.

Four weeks ago, two patients were admitted at the LUTH - one, a young lady who had just lost a pregnancy in the course of her acute illness and was treated in LUTH for 12 hours of her life.

The other was a young man who had sickle cell disease and what was initially thought to be a simple febrile illness. He was taken to LUTH in a poor state and died within 48 hours.

Unfortunately, shortly after, during surveillance of staff and family exposed to the two cases, five doctors were identified to have contracted the disease in their bid to save the lives of the two patients. They were promptly admitted to the Isolation Centre of the hospital and treated by a multi-disciplinary team of trained healthcare personnel.