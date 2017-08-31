Kenya: Sonko Warns of Cons Scamming Job Seekers in His Name

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has raised the alarm over what he describes as conmen who are using his name to swindle Kenyans.

Through his Facebook page the Nairobi Governor revealed that the alleged conmen cheat Kenyans that they can secure jobs for them after a Sh1,500 shilling registration fee has been paid.

Some of those who have fallen victim to the conmen narrated their accounts saying that they had been deceived.

"So I listen to her and I saw her listing down people and she had over two hundred people on record. She told them that they should come the following day at the same place with their identification cards and a registration fee of sh1,500," a woman whose relative fell prey to the tactics revealed.

"When we came, the lady who was registering told us that they are going to give us aprons of the Sonko Rescue Team which has a serial number and we should pay sh1,500," another person stated.

He further urged everyone to be wary of the message below which is in circulation and offers jobs in his outfit.

"If you know any Youth in Nbi who is interested in working with Team Sonko as a cleaner kindly inform he/her to register at the County ward office immedietly salary is 15,000/month and only ID card needed."