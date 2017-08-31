Kenya: Nasa Lawmakers to Skip Speakers' Elections

Opposition senators and MPs will boycott the election of Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament on Thursday after taking their oath of office.

The decision was reached on Wednesday during the first Parliamentary Group meeting of Nasa elected leaders.

The meeting held at Okoa Kenya offices in Lavington, Nairobi, was also attended by coalition leaders Mr Raila Odinga, Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Musalia Mudavadi and Mr Moses Wetang'ula.

It was meant to guide MPs on their role in Parliament and the strategy they will adopt in dealing with the House majority wielded by their rivals, the Jubilee Party.

It was also used to clarify earlier reports that the MPs and senators-elect would not attend the swearing-in ceremony because the sitting was convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose victory is the subject of a petition.

TAKE OATH

At the meeting, the legislators agreed to take the oath of office and be legally confirmed as MPs first and then walk out.

One of the MPs who attended the meeting but did not want to be named said the opposition toyed with the idea of skipping the session altogether but it did not work out as it would have had negative repercussions on them.

"We have been told to only attend the swearing-in ceremony (and) then leave," said an MP serving his first term.

Had the opposition MPs made good on their threat to skip the swearing-in ceremony, they would have no legal mandate to do their work and they would also have missed their August salaries.

"We have resolved that our members of both Houses will attend the swearing-in ceremony today. Those that had not attended the pre-swearing-in ceremony will also do so today (Wednesday)," said Mr Wetang'ula.

SUPREME COURT

Last week, some Nasa MPs, led by Suna MP-elect Junet Mohammed, threatened to boycott the inauguration until the case at the Supreme Court challenging President Kenyatta's re-election is determined.

Mr Odinga also told the MPs not to be intimidated by the tyranny of numbers enjoyed by Jubilee in the House.

"Do not be weak, remain strong and be committed to the ideals of the opposition," Mr Odinga is reported to have told the MPs.

Rarieda MP-elect and lawyer Otiende Amollo also briefed the MPs on the entire hearing of the petition. Mr Amollo was one of the lawyers representing Mr Odinga.

"As you are aware, not all our members had the opportunity to be at the Supreme Court and therefore Mr Otiende Amollo briefed us about the petition," said Mr Wetang'ula.

NASA PETITION

Even as the country awaits the Supreme Court's ruling on Friday on the Nasa petition, Mr Odinga told the MPs that the fight for justice and freedom for all Kenyans would not end with the ruling no matter which way it goes.

"We will only engage Jubilee on progressive legislation and not retrogressive theatrics. We know they will engage us on non-issues because they have the numbers, which is true, but we have other avenues," said ODM chairman John Mbadi.

The Suba South MP-elect said opposition lawmakers will resort to courts and protests should Jubilee use their numbers to pass unpopular laws.

"The power we have as MPs is delegated to us by the people and therefore should be used for their benefit, (or) we will go back to the people," he said.