Somalia: Puntland Accuse Foreign Warships of Shelling its Territory

A senior Puntland official has accused the foreign warships on the coast of Somalia of carrying out frequent shelling on seaside villages in its territory.

Speaking to the local Media, Mohamud Ahmed Aynab, who is the commissioner of Alula town in Bari region said the naval ships often carry out bombardments on civilian areas.

Aynab has called on Puntland authorities to deal with the strikes by the warships and protect the civilians living in the coastal areas, who are vulnerable to the attacks.

The governor's call comes days after unknown fighter jets bombed Afkala-haye locality, near Alula, located near Bossaso, the port town of Somalia's Puntland state.