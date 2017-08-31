Kenya: Unionists Elected as MPs Told Not to Quit, Says Atwoli

Cotu has asked teachers' union officials headed to the 12th Parliament not to relinquish their positions.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions secretary-general Francis Atwoli said the position of Cotu is that Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) officials elected or nominated to the National Assembly or Senate should not quit but instead champion the rights of workers in both Houses.

Further, Mr Atwoli asked members of the two unions to fully support and rally behind their officials nominated and elected to ensure the voice of workers is represented on the floor of Parliament.

He also pledged that Cotu would rally behind the trade unionists turned MPs.

"As workers, we will stand by these leaders as they discharge their duties both at the union level and in Parliament. We will view any attack on any of as an attack on the entire labour movement of Kenya," Cotu said in a statement signed by Mr Atwoli on Wednesday.

NOMINATED

The secretary-general spoke of individuals outside the unions who he said were keen on keeping the nominated/elected officials from Parliament.

"We ask the two unions not to fall prey to some external forces, interests and pressures to either relieve these elected union officials of their positions or be coerced into calling for their resignation, because as workers we are no doubt set to benefit greatly," Mr Atwoli added.

Knut secretary-general Wilson Sossion has been nominated by ODM to the National Assembly as a representative of workers while Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba and assistant national treasurer Ronald Tonui won the Emuhaya and Bomet Central MP seats respectively.

WOMAN REP

Kuppet gender secretary Catherine Wambilianga is the Bungoma Woman Rep while the Nyatike MP is Mr Tom Odege, secretary-general of the Union of Kenya Civil Servants.

Mr Atwoli warned individuals he said were out to frustrate Mr Sossion's nomination saying there is no law that prohibits any union official from seeking election or being nominated to the House.

Mr Sossion recently turned down his nomination but he was published in the Kenya gazette as a nominated MP.

The Cotu boss cited veteran trade unionists such as the late Tom Mboya, Dennis Akumu, Fred Kubai and Juma Boy who were elected to Parliament while still union officials.