Somalia: ONLF Confirms Handover of Senior Official to Addis

Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has confirmed one of its senior figure was handed over to Ethiopian government by Somalia.

The group spokesman said Abdihakim Sheikh Muse famously known as QalbiDhagax who was arrested on 23rd August in Galkacyo was handed over to Ethiopian authorities after few days.

ONLF spokesman AdaniHirmoge termed the move by the Federal Government of Somalia as conspiracy against Somali people and disrespect to the international law and country's own constitution.

Both Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre and Director of Somali Intelligence AbdullahiSanbalolshe who have been asked about the related topic regarding the arrest and handover of ONLF official have declined to comment the official position of the Federal Government of Somalia

Various efforts by regional states such as Kenya to initiate dialogue between Addis Ababa and ONLF to end three decades conflict didn't achieve much.

A movement for self-determination for Ogaden, which is officially known as the Somali region, led by the Ogaden National Liberation Force (ONLF), began in the mid-1980s. ONLF took up arms a decade later.

Their attacks led the Ethiopian government to send in troops and to carry out what many describe as a brutal crackdown on the some five million ethnic Somalis who live in this arid region.

Thousands of people have died in a struggle that few outsiders are allowed to witness.