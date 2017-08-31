31 August 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 25 People Wounded in Jowhar Accident

Twenty Five people have been confirmed wounded in an accident in Jowhar, the capital of Hirshabelle state.

Wednesday incident involved public service vehicle and lorry transiting goats.

According government officials in the area some of the injured who were in critical condition were transferred to Mogadishu hospitals for further medical attention.

The accident which also resulted injuries of scores of the livestock in the lorry occurred in area referred to as cash program which is about ten kilometers outskirts of Jowhar town.

Somalia has poor infrastructure mainly main road networks which have been affected by more than two decades of civil war but Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recently promised to help Federal government led by President AbdullahiFarmajo to improve key infrastructure including highways and airports, a promise which still remains to be fulfilled.

