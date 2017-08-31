29 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Says Will Welcome Somali Refugees Returning Home

The deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mahdi Mohamed Guled has announced that the Federal government will welcome the Somali refugees returning home from nighbouring countries.

Speaking to a refugee meeting in Mogadishu, Guled said the government will send a delegation to the east African countries hosting the Somali refugees, to assess their situation.

The deputy PM's comments come as a UNHCR-organised three-day conference on Somali refugees is ongoing in the capital, Mogadishu, with attendance of high-ranking officials.

Somalia, Kenya and UNHCR have reached an agreement on the repatriation of Somali refugees at Dadaab to their home country in 2014, but so far a small number returned home.

