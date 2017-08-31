Nigeria: Delta Monarch Urges Faithful Implementation of 6-3-3-4 System

Asaba — The Orodije Okpe Kingdom in Okpe local government area of Delta State, Major General Felix Mujekpero (rtd.) has canvassed a return to the original concept of the 6-3-3-4 system to achieve sustainable technological growth and development.

Mujekpere, who was in the palace of the Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor in Ika northeast local government area of the state when members of Delta State Technical and Vocational Education Board (TVEB) paid a courtesy visit said faithful implementation of the system would address the nation's underdevelopment index.

According to him, until we go back to the original concept of the 6-3-3-4 system of education, Nigeria's technological growth and development might remain a mirage.

He also stressed the need for people to acquire relevant skills that would enable them become self-reliant. "The problem with our educational system is that everybody wants to acquire a university degree but we need to de-emphasise paper qualification by placing high premium on skill-based education.

He pointed out that those with technical skills across the globe are the ones making money. Mujekpero reminded that technical and vocational educations are critical for technological development.

"We need more people with technical background that can drive sustainable technological development."

In the country and this is where technical and vocational education becomes very important, we must go back to the basics by embracing the original concept of the 6-3-3-4 system of education in order to tackle poverty and unemployment in the country.