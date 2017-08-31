Nigeria: Buhari in Katsina, En Route Daura for Sallah Celebration

Katsina, Abuja, Akure, Illorin — - Saraki asks pilgrims to pray for economic recovery, president

- IGP orders massive deployment of personnel

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday arrived Katsina ahead of the Sallah celebration. A presidential jet conveying him landed at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport at exactly 4:03pm.

Dignitaries that include Governor Aminu Bello Masari and Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman received him. Security was tight at both the airport and strategic areas within the state metropolis.

Buhari, after pleasantries was airlifted by a chopper at exactly 4:25 pm to Daura his hometown where he is expected to observe the Sallah holidays. During his stay, the president is expected to attend the ritual Eid prayer and host guests who may come to pay the traditional Sallah homage.

Also, the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on the 91,000 Nigerian pilgrims performing this year's hajj to pray for the quick recovery of the nation's economy and good health for President Buhari.

Saraki, now in Saudi Arabia for the hajj exercise yesterday in Abuja through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, advised Nigerian pilgrims to intensify prayers for the security, peace, unity and development of the country.

Saraki said: " "It is therefore not only advisable but necessary for our pilgrims to seize this rare opportunity of the Arafat Day to offer prayers for our nation to overcome these challenges and for all development plans and policies initiated by government."

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the 36 states and FCT Commissioners of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in all the zonal commands to deploy personnel throughout the country to ensure hitch free Sallah celebrations.

A statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja, yesterday said the personnel deployed are to cover all the praying grounds, recreation centres, public places, public infrastructures and utilities, and other locations and venues where celebration will take place.

Also, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit Command, in collaboration with Public Complaint Commission (PCC), has urged road users to ply roads with caution to reduce auto crashes during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Ondo State Sector Commander, Corp Commander Vincent Jack said this at the sensitisation campaign programme organized for members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ore Zone.

Danjuma Michael, Segun Olaniyi, George Opara, Oluwaseun Akingboye and Abiodun Fagbemi