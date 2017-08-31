Somalia: Hirshabelle Sets Date for the Presidential Election

JOWHAR, Somalia - The newly formed Electoral Commission of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of HirShabelle has announced the date for the Presidential election.

The election will be held on September 12, 2017, while the receiving of application documents from candidates slated for on Saturday, the 2nd September.

The date announcement came following a series of discussions by the electoral commission and the state lawmakers, who will pick the new President next Month.

The regional administration has plagued into a political turmoil early this month after the incumbent president, Ali Abdullahi Osoble was sacked in a no confidence motion.