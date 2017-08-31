31 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle Sets Date for the Presidential Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

JOWHAR, Somalia - The newly formed Electoral Commission of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of HirShabelle has announced the date for the Presidential election.

The election will be held on September 12, 2017, while the receiving of application documents from candidates slated for on Saturday, the 2nd September.

The date announcement came following a series of discussions by the electoral commission and the state lawmakers, who will pick the new President next Month.

The regional administration has plagued into a political turmoil early this month after the incumbent president, Ali Abdullahi Osoble was sacked in a no confidence motion.

Somalia

Ethiopian PM Calls On Leaders to Ensure Stability

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn has called on regional leaders to work together to bring lasting peace and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.