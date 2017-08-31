31 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Twenty Five People Wounded in Car Accident Near Jowhar Town

At least twenty five people were injured in a traffic accident near Jowhar, the provincial capital of southern Middle Shabelle province, an official said on Thursday.

The fatal accident took place at an area, about 10Km away from Jowhar when a passenger bus and lorry collided on the main Road, according to the local officials.

The bus was headed for Mogadishu from Jowhar while the lorry was moving on the opposite direction with animals when the accident happened.

The regional authorities said the injured had been rushed to Mogadishu Hospitals and admitted there with multiple injuries.

