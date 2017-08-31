31 August 2017

Cameroon: Douala - Ex-Governor's Book Launched

By Alexandre Fongne Simo

Abakar Ahamat through his autobiography reveals the ups and down of being a public administrative authority

Titled "L'Audace d'être différent" or "The Audacity To Be Different," the 511-page book recounts the life of the former administrator, Abakar Ahamat. The book is a framework meant to teach future administrators how to govern. During the launching ceremony at the banquet hall of the Littoral Governor's Office in Douala August 24, the former Governor pointed out that the book which narrates his life is purposed to reveal the untold story of civil service. Published by "Edition ifrikiya," the book is divided into six parts and nineteen chapters with a preface written by Professor Alain Ondoua. It reveals the desire of the author notably national integration, administrative decency, strong mutual interest and reconciliation of the North West Region. On exploring different trials he went through during his 30 years of service as administrative authority, Abakar Ahamat stands as an empiricist who associates wisdom with experience. In all, he views experience as the best way to learn leadership. Abakar Ahamat served in nine ministries of the country as civil servant and administrative authority. He was head of the governor's office of the Center Region in 1983, financial councillor in the East Region in 2001, Sub-divisional Officer for the Ngaoundal and Ndom Divisions in 1985 and Governor of the North West and Adamawa Regions from 2010 to 2015. After going on retirement in 2015, he compiled the knowledge of his experience in an autobiography to inspire future generations.

