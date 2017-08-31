Photo: New Times

President Kagame and new premier Edouard Ngirete (2nd R) outside Parliament together with Speaker Donatille Mukabalisa (R), Chief Justice Sam Rugege (L) and Bernard Makuza, the Senate president.

The newly appointed Prime Minister, Dr Edouard Ngirente, Wednesday night announced a cabinet that featured a number of new ministers but also saw several others retain their dockets.

The new cabinet that was appointed by President Paul Kagame in consultation with the Premier, also saw the creation of two new dockets.

The new dockets emerged from the splitting of the now former Ministry of Natural Resources - which led to the creation of the Environment ministry and that of Lands and Forestry. The former Ministry of youth and ICT was split with the two getting respective ministries.

Under the new cabinet line-up, former Minister for Natural Resources, Vincent Biruta was named Minister for Environment, while Francine Tumushime was appointed Minister of Lands and Forestry.

From the Ministry of Youth and ICT, Jean-Philibert Nsengimana retained the ICT docket while Rosemary Mbabazi was appointed Minister for Youth.

Mbabazi has been the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and East African Affairs.

The new cabinet also moved the East African Community Affairs docket to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, which remained under Louise Mushikiwabo.

In the same ministry, Olivier Nduhungirehe was named Minister of State.

Nduhungirehe has been the Rwandan ambassador to Belgium, a post from which has been taken over by Amandin Rugira whose last posting was Rwanda’s Ambassador in Burundi.

Other notable changes in the new line up were in the Ministry of Trade, where Francois Kanimba was replaced by Vincent Munyeshyaka.

In the previous cabinet, Munyeshyaka was the Minister of State in charge of Socio-Economic Development under the Ministry of Local Government.

The former Minister of Public Service and Labour, Judith Uwizeye is the new minister in the Office of the President while Fanfan Kayirangwa Rwanyindo will head the labour docket.

Also in the new cabinet line-up, Marie-Solange Kayisire was named Minister for Cabinet Affairs, replacing Stella Ford Mugabo.

The new cabinet also features Jeanne d’Arc Debonheur as the Minister for Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs where she replaced Seraphine Mukantabana.

Mukantabana was appointed the Chairperson of the National Commission for the Reintegration of ex-combatants.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Prime Minister, Anastase Murekezi was appointed Chief Ombudsman, a position that has hitherto been held by Aloysia Cyanzayire.

Other appointments include provincial governors, where former legislator Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi was appointed Governor of Northern Province.

Fred Mufuluki was named Governor of Eastern Province.

A number of permanent secretaries were appointed with outgoing Northern Province Governor Claude Musabyimana appointed in the Ministry of Lands and Forestry.

John Ntigengwa, who has been working with Imbuto Foundation is now the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports and Culture, while Michel Sebera was appointed in similar capacity in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Emmanuel Bigenimana is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth while Assumpta Ingabire was appointed in similar capacity in the Ministry of Local Government.

Another legislator who was appointed is Edouard Bamporiki, who was named Chairperson of the National Itorero Commission, replacing Boniface Rucagu.

Rucagu will now be part of the National Council for the Elderly.

Pichette Kampeta Sayinzoga was appointed Director General of the National Industrial Research & Development Agency (NIRDA).

Prior to that, Kampeta was the Director of Cabinet, a position that went to former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Odette Uwamariya.

Members of the new cabinet will be sworn in at parliament this Thursday.