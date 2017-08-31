South Africa: Integrate Informal Waste Pickers Into the Mainstream Economy

analysis

The waste sector has the potential to contribute meaningfully towards GDP and economic growth and we are exploring new, innovative ways of building its capacity and creating opportunities for new entrants.

For many developing countries informal waste pickers, especially through co-operatives and SMMEs contribute significantly to waste management and efficient resource management by collecting, sorting, trading and processing waste materials. Within the waste management economy in South Africa, approximately 60,000-90,000 waste pickers save municipalities roughly R750-million every year by diverting recyclables away from landfills at little to no cost.

In Gauteng, as part of the evolution of our Bontle ke Botho campaign, which is geared towards mobilising communities to work with government and other stakeholders to contribute to the cleaning and greening of our environment, we have identified the waste economy as one with enormous potential to create employment and generate entrepreneurial opportunities for thousands of unemployed people in our communities. This all forms part of our plan to ensure that all development corridors within Gauteng grow in a manner that is environmentally sustainable and promotes the creation of liveable cities.

One of our exciting initiatives to take advantage of the opportunities within the waste sector is the Waste Recycler's...