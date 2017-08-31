30 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man in Custody for Assaulting Ex-Wife

By Ireen Kayira

Blantyre — A 32-year-old man Enock Chiwedza is in police custody in Nkhotakota for allegedly assaulting his ex-wife.

According to Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Paul Malimwe, the incident happened on the night of 23-24 August when the suspect went to the victim's house.

"The victim was suddenly awaked by heavy knocking at her door and when she went to see who was knocking she was surprised to find that it was her ex-husband," Malimwe said.

The police publicist said when the victim asked her ex-husband the reason for his visit, he started assaulting her with a panga knife.

"The victim was heavily injured on different parts of her body like the forehead and right shoulder and was left in a pool of blood," he said.

According to Malimwe, some well-wishers took the victim to Benga Police Unit where she was referred to Alinafe Private Hospital for treatment.

The police arrested the suspect on 28 August after he went into hiding for some days.

Chiwedza is expected to appear before the Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court to answer charges of grievous harm contrary to Section 238 of the Penal Code.

Enock Chiwedza hails from Mnyanga Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.

