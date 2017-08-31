31 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Abdulkareem Emerges New Vice Chancellor of Unilorin

The Pro Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of University of Ilorin, Dr. Abdullah Oyekan, has announced Professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem as the new Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The appointment takes effect from October 16, 2017. Abdulkareem, who served briefly as the Vice Chancellor of AlHikman University, Ilorin succeeded the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali.

With his appointment, Abdulkareem, a teaching staff of the university, becomes the 10th Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Oyekan in a press briefing at the Council chambers said: "Noting that the tenure of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ambali lapses on October 15, 2017, Council commenced the process for the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor by announcing the vacancy in two national newspapers on April 14, 2017.

The advertisement was also placed on the University website and its weekly bulletin.

He added that the Search Team visited universities in various geographical zones of the country and contacted senior academic staff in those institutions who might not have applied for the position.

