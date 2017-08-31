Kenya: Man Wants Two MPs Blocked From Office

An ex-comedian on Wednesday went to court to stop two elected MPs from taking oath of office Thursday following their recent opposition to pay cuts recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Mr Antony Njuguna, who was in the Redykyulass comedy group, sued Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba, her Homa Bay counterpart Gladys Wanga, SRC, the Parliamentary Service Commission and the National Assembly.

In his suit, Mr Njuguna accused the two MPs of resorting to extra judicial ploys and machinations to arm-twist SRC into reviewing the salaries of State and public officers.

He claimed that the two had threatened to mobilise other members of the National Assembly to boycott their constitutional mandates, including declining to approve Cabinet appointments.

BACKLASH

He said it was imperative to ensure the certainty of the law governing review and setting of remuneration for public and State officers "to avoid dislocation of government funds".

Further, he argued that Parliament cannot review its own salaries. "These two are about to be sworn in and it would be counterproductive, illegal and contrary to public policy for them to take oath as Members of Parliament when they are unfit to hold office," said Mr Njuguna.

Ms Muchomba received public backlash recently over her remarks during a television interview which saw some Kiambu residents initiate a petition to have her removed from office.

The backlash forced Ms Muchomba to a make a public apology the next day.

UNREPENTANT

During the interview on NTV, the former journalist said she wanted to be paid well because she had worked hard and fought to be a Member of Parliament.

This was in response to a question on the pay cut recommendation by SRC.

Ms Wanga accused SRC of unfairly targeting law makers in salary reductions, arguing that MPs use their own resources to serve constituents.

She had insisted that money saved through the salary cut would not add value to the lives of Kenyans and went ahead to support traders in her constituency whose stalls had been razed by fire.

She was unrepentant on the pay push even after President Kenyatta asked MPs to accept what SRC had recommended.

REVIEWED SALARIES

The SRC gazetted reviewed salaries of State and public officers, including those of the President, his deputy and MPs.

MPs are to earn Sh 621,250, together with other benefits such as monthly transport allowances of up to Sh738,833, annual medical cover of Sh10,595,000, retirement benefits, group life insurance, car loan of up to Sh7 million and mortgage of Sh20 million.

Others benefits include monthly airtime of Sh15,000, daily subsistence allowance and security provision as advised by the Inspector General of Police.

According to the father of twin girls, the MPs' demands are unjustifiable.

He added that the pay review could save the public Sh85.3 billion from the wage bill.