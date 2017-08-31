Kenya: Nairobi, Kiambu Have Most Female Nominees

Nairobi and Kiambu top the list of counties with the highest number of nominated female MCAs.

While the city county has 34, Kiambu has 28 in the list of 559 that had to be nominated after Kenyans elected only 96 women MCAs in the General Election.

The nominees were added to meet the constitutional gender threshold.

An additional 90 female members have been nominated to represent marginalised groups.

NOMINATION SLOTS

The Constitution stipulates that the nomination slots will be as many as are required to ensure that no gender has more than two-thirds of the representation in the regional assemblies.

Other counties that top the list are Kakamega with 25 members, Kisii 20 while Meru and Nakuru have 19 each. Kilifi and Garissa each got 15 slots.

At the bottom of the list is Tharaka-Nithi which got a single slot and Isiolo which has three. Nandi and Laikipia counties will each have five female nominated members.

Meanwhile, the United Disabled Persons of Kenya Wednesday flagged 18 counties it said did not nominate disabled people, saying they had gone against the Constitution.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

"In the gazetted list, 18 counties have no nominee who is a person with disability, two counties have three nominees who are persons with disabilities, eight have two nominees who are persons with disabilities whereas 20 counties have a single nominee who is a person with disability," the lobby said in a statement sent to newsrooms.

It added: "The gazetted list as it is, is unacceptable as it does not respect the letter and spirit of the Constitution."

These counties are Kwale, Kilifi, Taita-Taveta, Wajir, Makueni, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Murang'a, Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo and Laikipia. Others are Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bungoma, Busia and Kisii.

At least 10 counties - Embu, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kirinyaga, Mandera, Narok, Samburu, Wajir and West Pokot - did not elect a single woman to the local assemblies and nominated at least 10 women each.