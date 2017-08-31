31 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Opposes Annulment of Chamber of Commerce

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has voiced opposition to the cancellation of the country's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) by Minister of Commerce, Khadra Dualeh this week.

The PM who seemed to be unhappy with the Minister's move, said his government will seek solution for the dispute of the Chamber of Commerce since it endured to serve for the nation through difficult times.

The Prime Minister has underscores that the suspension decision of the Somali Ministry of Commerce will be reviewed by the cabinet.

The PM's comments came days after Dualeh invalidated the existence of the disputed Chamber of Commerce and said she would set up new chamber which is inclusive for all Somalia regions.

The move has been strongly opposed by Somali business community as a whole.

