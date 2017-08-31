Lilongwe — Police in Kanengo rescued three young women aged between 24 and 25 from a Zimbabwean national who wanted to traffic them to the Republic of South Africa.

Kanengo police station deputy public and media liason officer sub inspector Esther Mkwanda, said the Zimbabwean national is currently on the run.

Mkwanda said the suspect managed to dupe the women in pretext that he had secured them well paying good jobs in South Africa.

Mkwanda explained that the Zimbabwean national, who was a neighbor to the women in Likuni location in Lilongwe, approached the girls (names withheld) and processed their travel documents in readiness to a trip to South Africa.

"The trip was scheduled for 22nd August, 2017 through the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA). At the airport, the ladies became suspicious with the behavior of the trafficker and they reported him to authorities who alerted Kanengo Police.

"The suspect escaped before police arrived at the scene," said Mkwanda.

Meanwhile, Kanengo police is appealing to members of the general public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the culprit who is only identified as Kamota.

The police are also advising the general public to be on the lookout for people who trick people into human trafficking in the name of greener pastures.

"If there is any suspicion, communities should work with the police to save people from being victims of human trafficking.

Statistics shows that 1000 to 1500 cases reported every year in Malawi and most victims are women.